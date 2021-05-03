COVID-19 Vaccination Begins at 76 Schools In Delhi For 18 to 45 Years Age Group:

Vaccination has started at 76 schools of Delhi Govt today. With this, vaccination has begun at 301 centres for 18-45 age group. Our target is to make 10 centres at a school. We'll continue to expand number of centers as we receive more vaccines: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/uvp7n5pN04 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

