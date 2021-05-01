COVID-19 Vaccination for Those Above 18 Years of Age Started in 7 Worst-Hit Districts of Uttar Pradesh, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

In next 5 days, vaccination will be done in these 85 centres at 7 dists. After this, everyone will be given vaccines in other dists. We have decided to give free vaccines to people between 18-44 years of age. People above 45 years of age are being given free vaccine by GoI: CM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 1, 2021

