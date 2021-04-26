Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Free Coronavirus Vaccine For People Above 18 Years From May 1:

Delhi govt has decided to provide free vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age. Today we have given the approval for the purchase of 1.34 crore vaccines. We will make an effort to ensure that it is purchased soon and administered at the earliest to people: CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/Q2q5ogZiJ0 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

