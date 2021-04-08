Vaccination drive temporarily halted in all government and private inoculation centres in Panvel, due to unavailability of COVID-19 vaccines. Centres will be reopened once vaccines are back in stock, says Panvel Municipal Corporation.

#Maharashtra | Vaccination drive temporarily halted in all government and private inoculation centres in Panvel, due to unavailability of #COVID19 vaccines. Centres will be reopened once vaccines are back in stock: Panvel Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/CSo3uPrkAL — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)