The Kerala government on Saturday announced that it has decided to impose a night curfew in the state from Monday, August 30. The announcement was made by CM Pinarayi Vijayan. This comes at a time when the state has been witnessing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, Kerala reported 31,265 new COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths during the past 24 hours.

#COVID19: Kerala Govt decides to impose night curfew (10pm-6am) in the state from Monday, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan pic.twitter.com/trAbLgiEhG — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

