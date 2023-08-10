In a shocking incident, a female student was attacked by a cow at MMDA Colony in Chennai. The girl received severe injuries and had to get stitches. A CCTV camera installed nearby recorded the incident. The footage shows the girl walking in a narrow lane along with her mother and brother while two cows walk on the other side. Suddenly, the cow turns towards the girl and lifts her up with its horns and throws her on the ground. The cattles kept attacking the girl until bystanders chased them away. Bull Attack in Uttar Pradesh Video: Stray Bovine Attacks Elderly Man in Baghpat, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Cow Attacks Girl in Chennai Video:

