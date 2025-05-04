Cow Meat Seized in Gujarat: 1,200 kg Beef Found on Golden Temple Express From Amritsar to Mumbai (Watch Video)

Railway Police seized 1,200 kg of suspected beef from the Golden Temple Express at Vadodara station. The meat was sent from Amritsar to Mumbai; investigation is currently underway.

Cow Meat Seized in Gujarat: 1,200 kg Beef Found on Golden Temple Express From Amritsar to Mumbai (Watch Video)
Cow Meat Seized in Gujarat (Photo Credits: X/@SachinGuptaUP)
Socially Team Latestly| May 04, 2025 11:30 AM IST

In a major crackdown on illegal cattle meat smuggling, the Railway Police at Gujarat's Vadodara station seized around 1,200 kilograms of suspected cow meat from a Golden Temple Express coach. The meat was packed in multiple parcels and was reportedly being transported from Amritsar to Mumbai Central. According to officials, the meat was discovered during a routine inspection. The parcels were booked under the names of two individuals, the sender, Vijay Singh, and the receiver, Jafar Shabbir. Authorities suspect that the consignment was part of a larger meat trafficking operation. Samples of the seized meat have been sent for forensic testing to confirm whether it is indeed cow meat, which is banned in several Indian states, including Gujarat. Bijnor: 55-Year-Old Woman Dies ‘Panic Attack’ After UP Police Conduct Raid at Her House Over Beef Tip-Off; Cow Meat Not Found.

 1,200 kg Cow Meat Found on Golden Temple Express 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Amritsar Cow Meat Golden Temple Express Mumbai Vadodara
You might also like
Ghodbunder Road Closure News: Special 6-Hour Daily Traffic Block on Ghodbunder Highway Near Majiwada Flyover in Thane Till May 22; Check Time, Alternate Routes and Other Details
News

Ghodbunder Road Closure News: Special 6-Hour Daily Traffic Block on Ghodbunder Highway Near Majiwada Flyover in Thane Till May 22; Check Time, Alternate Routes and Other Details
-->
Cow Meat Seized in Gujarat: 1,200 kg Beef Found on Golden Temple Express From Amritsar to Mumbai (Watch Video)
Cow Meat Seized in Gujarat (Photo Credits: X/@SachinGuptaUP)
Socially Team Latestly| May 04, 2025 11:30 AM IST

In a major crackdown on illegal cattle meat smuggling, the Railway Police at Gujarat's Vadodara station seized around 1,200 kilograms of suspected cow meat from a Golden Temple Express coach. The meat was packed in multiple parcels and was reportedly being transported from Amritsar to Mumbai Central. According to officials, the meat was discovered during a routine inspection. The parcels were booked under the names of two individuals, the sender, Vijay Singh, and the receiver, Jafar Shabbir. Authorities suspect that the consignment was part of a larger meat trafficking operation. Samples of the seized meat have been sent for forensic testing to confirm whether it is indeed cow meat, which is banned in several Indian states, including Gujarat. Bijnor: 55-Year-Old Woman Dies ‘Panic Attack’ After UP Police Conduct Raid at Her House Over Beef Tip-Off; Cow Meat Not Found.

 1,200 kg Cow Meat Found on Golden Temple Express 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Amritsar Cow Meat Golden Temple Express Mumbai Vadodara
You might also like
Ghodbunder Road Closure News: Special 6-Hour Daily Traffic Block on Ghodbunder Highway Near Majiwada Flyover in Thane Till May 22; Check Time, Alternate Routes and Other Details
News

Ghodbunder Road Closure News: Special 6-Hour Daily Traffic Block on Ghodbunder Highway Near Majiwada Flyover in Thane Till May 22; Check Time, Alternate Routes and Other Details
Weather Forecast Today, May 04: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata
News

Weather Forecast Today, May 04: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata
'US Return Struggling To Adapt to Indian Life': Indian Techie Laid Off in US in 2024 Lists 11 Things That Are Making It Hard for Him To Adjust to India (See Viral Reddit Post)
Viral

'US Return Struggling To Adapt to Indian Life': Indian Techie Laid Off in US in 2024 Lists 11 Things That Are Making It Hard for Him To Adjust to India (See Viral Reddit Post)
Andheri East Accident: 35-Year-Old Man’s Arm Crushed After Bike Collides With BEST Bus in Mumbai, Rushed to Hospital for Emergency Surgery
News

Andheri East Accident: 35-Year-Old Man’s Arm Crushed After Bike Collides With BEST Bus in Mumbai, Rushed to Hospital for Emergency Surgery
img
'US Return Struggling To Adapt to Indian Life': Indian Techie Laid Off in US in 2024 Lists 11 Things That Are Making It Hard for Him To Adjust to India (See Viral Reddit Post)
Viral

'US Return Struggling To Adapt to Indian Life': Indian Techie Laid Off in US in 2024 Lists 11 Things That Are Making It Hard for Him To Adjust to India (See Viral Reddit Post)
Andheri East Accident: 35-Year-Old Man’s Arm Crushed After Bike Collides With BEST Bus in Mumbai, Rushed to Hospital for Emergency Surgery
News

Andheri East Accident: 35-Year-Old Man’s Arm Crushed After Bike Collides With BEST Bus in Mumbai, Rushed to Hospital for Emergency Surgery
img
Google Trends Google Trends
भारतीय महिला बनाम श्रीलंका महिला
5000+K+ searches
cory sandhagen
500+K+ searches
gta 6 rockstar games
500+K+ searches
mann mast malang
500+K+ searches
DRDO Successfully Conducts Maiden Flight Trials of Stratospheric Airship Platform From Sheopur Trial Site in Madhya Pradesh (See Pics)
DRDO
Google Trends Google Trends
भारतीय महिला बनाम श्रीलंका महिला
5000+K+ searches
cory sandhagen
500+K+ searches
gta 6 rockstar games
500+K+ searches
mann mast malang
500+K+ searches
babil khan
2000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeIPL 2025 ScheduleWordle Hints