Cow Meat Seized in Gujarat: 1,200 kg Beef Found on Golden Temple Express From Amritsar to Mumbai (Watch Video)

In a major crackdown on illegal cattle meat smuggling, the Railway Police at Gujarat's Vadodara station seized around 1,200 kilograms of suspected cow meat from a Golden Temple Express coach. The meat was packed in multiple parcels and was reportedly being transported from Amritsar to Mumbai Central. According to officials, the meat was discovered during a routine inspection. The parcels were booked under the names of two individuals, the sender, Vijay Singh, and the receiver, Jafar Shabbir. Authorities suspect that the consignment was part of a larger meat trafficking operation. Samples of the seized meat have been sent for forensic testing to confirm whether it is indeed cow meat, which is banned in several Indian states, including Gujarat. Bijnor: 55-Year-Old Woman Dies ‘Panic Attack’ After UP Police Conduct Raid at Her House Over Beef Tip-Off; Cow Meat Not Found.

1,200 kg Cow Meat Found on Golden Temple Express

ट्रेन से गाय के मांस की तस्करी – गुजरात के वडोदरा रेलवे स्टेशन पर गोल्डन टेंपल ट्रेन के डिब्बे से 1200 KG गोमांस मिला है। ये अमृतसर से मुंबई सेंट्रल भेजा गया था। पार्सल पैकेटों पर भेजने वाले का नाम विजय सिंह और रिसीवर का नाम जाफर शाबिर लिखा है। pic.twitter.com/w8YY51QVwO — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 4, 2025

