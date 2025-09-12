Vice President-elect Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan (CP Radhakrishnan) took oath as the 15th Vice President of India today, September 12. President Droupadi Murmu administered the Oath of Office to CP Radhakrishnan. The oath-taking ceremony took place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi and was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari and other dignitaries. CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, was elected as the 15th Vice President of India on Tuesday, September 9, after he secured 452 votes against opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes. CP Radhakrishnan Swearing-In Ceremony: Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan To Take Oath As 15th Vice President of India Today.

CP Radhakrishnan Takes Oath as 15th Vice President of India

#WATCH | C.P. Radhakrishnan takes oath as the 15th Vice President of India. President Droupadi Murmu administers the Oath of Office to him. (Video Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/I91ezMHd2w — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2025

Swearing-In Ceremony of Vice President-Elect CP Radhakrishnan

LIVE: Swearing-in-Ceremony of the Vice President-elect of India Shri C P Radhakrishnan https://t.co/dQbY3tRks9 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of President of India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)