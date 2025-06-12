Crashed Air India Flight AI171 Pilot Name and His Flying Hours Experience: Who Was the First Officer on Ahmedabad-London Plane That Tragically Crashed Near Meghaninagar

The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an accomplished Line Training Captain (LTC) boasting an impressive 8,200 hours of flying experience. Assisting him in the cockpit as First Officer was Clive Kundar, who, while having less experience than the Captain, had accumulated 1,100 hours of flight time.

The tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, near Meghaninagar on June 12, 2025, has left the country in a state of shock. The video of the Air India plane crashing near the Ahmedabad airport is heartbreaking and terrifying. The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an accomplished Line Training Captain (LTC) boasting an impressive 8,200 hours of flying experience. Assisting him in the cockpit as First Officer was Clive Kundar, who, while having less experience than the Captain, had accumulated 1,100 hours of flight time. Both pilots were on board the flight, which was carrying 242 passengers and cabin crew members (Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals), when it tragically went down shortly after takeoff, having issued a "MAYDAY" call before losing contact with Air Traffic Control. Investigations are now underway to determine the exact cause of this devastating incident. Air India Plane Crash: Air India’s London-Bound Flight AI171 Carrying Over 200 Passengers Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport, Airline Shares Update (Watch Videos).

Air India Flight AI171 Pilot and First Officer Names and Their Flying Hours Experience

Air India Provides Details Regarding Flight AI171 Crash Near Ahmedabad Airport

