An 8-foot-long crocodile emerged from the Vishwamitri River and crossed the road near Narhari Vishwamitri Bridge, close to the Commissioner’s Bungalow and Narhari Hospital in Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday night, July 18, causing panic among the commuters. Motorists and pedestrians fled in fear as the crocodile took a stroll on the road, bringing traffic to a halt. A joint team from the forest department and a wildlife rescue unit managed to safely capture the crocodile after a tense operation. The rescue was hampered by a large crowd that had gathered at the scene. Crocodile Scare in Vadodara: Crocodiles Enter Residential Areas After Vishwamitri River Swells Following Incessant Rainfall, Videos Surface.

Crocodile Spotted in Vadodara

#Gujarat An 8-foot crocodile blocked traffic on Narhari Vishwamitri Bridge Road on Thursdya Night. After much effort, the rescue team captured it and handed it over to the forest department. @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @jayanthjacob #Vadodara #CrocodileRescue pic.twitter.com/Ck5fScHRcq — Dilip Kshatriya (@Kshatriyadilip) July 18, 2025

