CRPF officer Poonam Gupta tied the knot at Rashtrapati Bhavan in a historic wedding on the night of February 12. Currently serving as the Personal Security Officer (PSO) to President Droupadi Murmu, Poonam received special permission from the President for her wedding at the prestigious venue. The ceremony was attended by close family members and VIP guests. In a special gesture, President Murmu also arrived to bless the newlyweds. The wedding, held in the grand setting of Rashtrapati Bhavan, has garnered significant attention. This rare occasion marks a unique moment in the history of official weddings at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Poonam Gupta To Be First Person To Get Married at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Know All About the CRPF Officer.

Historic Wedding at Rashtrapati Bhavan

CRPF अफसर पूनम गुप्ता ने राष्ट्रपति भवन में लिए फेरे, प्रेसिडेंट द्रौपदी मुर्मू भी पहुंचीं सीआरपीएफ अधिकारी पूनम गुप्ता की शादी राष्ट्रपति भवन में हो गई है। यह ऐतिहासिक शादी 12 फरवरी की रात हुई है। पूनम गुप्ता अभी राष्ट्रपति की पीएसओ हैं, राष्ट्रपति की विशेष अनुमति से उनकी शादी… pic.twitter.com/DrOE8OrOGY — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) February 13, 2025

