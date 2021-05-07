CT-Scan, Digital X-Ray Rates in Private Hospitals and Labs Capped by Karnataka Govt, Check New Prices Here

Since CT- Scan or X-Ray is becoming increasingly necessary to detect COVID-19 infection, Government has decided to cap the price of CT-Scan and Digital X-Ray in private hospitals and labs at Rs 1,500 and Rs 250 respectively: Dr. K Sudhakar, Karnataka Health Minister (File photo) pic.twitter.com/HDK6vht6ec — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021

