As many as two persons were killed while another sustained injuries after a portion of the bridge connecting Chhatra Bazaar and Malgodown in Cuttack city collapsed on Wednesday evening. Speaking about the mishap, Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said ‘’An investigation will be done and action will be taken against those found responsible for the incident.”

See Tweet:

Cuttack, Odisha | Two people died, one injured and many people feared trapped after a portion of bridge caves in An investigation will be done and action will be taken against those found responsible for the incident: Bhabani Shankar Chayani, DM Cuttack pic.twitter.com/XJpVRsfItp — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2022

