A gold painted chariot-like structure, likely to be from Myanmar, Malaysia or Thailand, was spotted at Sunnapalli coast in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening. The villagers brought the structure to the shore by tying ropes to it. The chariot is suspected to have strayed into AP coast under the impact of cyclone Asani.

Watch Video:

#Asani #CycloneAsani Power of Mother Nature: A gold painted chariot - may be from Japan, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia or Indonesia - has washed to the shores of #Srikakulam district in #AndhraPradesh. During an earlier cyclone, the sea was spewing gold pellets in #EastGodavari pic.twitter.com/knTDrTQvGg — Syed Akbar (@SyedAkbarTOI) May 10, 2022

