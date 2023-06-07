The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a cyclonic storm (Biparjoy) formed over the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea near Goa on Tuesday will likely move nearly northwards and intensify into an intense cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours. This is the second storm in the North Indian Ocean in three weeks. Cyclone Mocha erupted in the Bay of Bengal and headed to Bangladesh and Myanmar, wreaking havoc. Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: Deep Depression Over Arabian Sea Intensifies Into Cyclonic Storm, Says IMD; Fishermen Asked to Return to Coast.

Cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea at 0230 IST of 07 June near lat 12.5°N and lon 66.0°E, about 900km WSW of Goa. Likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into SCS during next 06 hour.@WMO@ndmaindia@DDNewslive@airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/jXdgDJcHFR — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2023

