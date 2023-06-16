A video clip from Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani went viral across social media platforms after a journalist’s coverage on Cyclone Biparjoy in similar fashion surfaced online. It showed the TV anchor holding umbrella in the newsroom and the meanwhile the graphics of the cyclone being played on the screen behind her. This has not just left netizens in splits, but even Juhi couldn’t stop reacting to it. Tweeting a meme on the same, she captioned the post with see-no-evil monkey emoji on Twitter. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani Trends on Twitter: Fans Declare Shah Rukh Khan-Juhi Chawla's Film Ahead of Its Time Thanks to News Channel's Viral Coverage of Cyclone Biparjoy - Here's Why!

Juhi Chawla’s Tweet

