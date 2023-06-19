Heavy rainfall continued to lash several parts of Rajasthan including Ajmer district on Monday. The effects of the rainfall were such that rainwater entered houses of people in Sagar Vihar colony, and Vaishali Nagar in Rajasthan's Ajmer. Amid all of this, a video of Anasagar Lake in Ajmer overflowing due to heavy rain in the city has gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 15-second video clip shows traffic congestion in Ajmer as Anasagar Lake continues to overflow due to heavy downpours. The heavy downpour in the city has led to waterlogging in several areas. Cyclone Biparjoy: Orange and Yellow Alerts Issued in Rajasthan Districts As Cyclonic Storm Continues To Wreak Havoc With Torrential Rain and Strong Winds.

Anasagar Lake Overflows Due to Heavy Rain in the City

#WATCH | Anasagar Lake in Rajasthan's Ajmer overflows due to heavy rain in the city pic.twitter.com/5H1uWMAiJ0 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 19, 2023

