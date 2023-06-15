Cyclone Biparjoy hit Gujarat’s coastal areas on Thursday evening and is expected to continue till midnight. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "The landfall process has commenced...Upto midnight the landfall process will continue." Over 74,000 people have been evacuated from several coastal districts in the state as a precautionary measure. Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Predicts Kutch To Bear Brunt of Cyclone and Experience Heavy Rainfall, Gusty Winds.

Cyclone Biparjoy Makes Landfall in Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy Makes Landfall:

To Continue Till Midnight

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)