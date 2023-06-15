Cyclone Biparjoy hit Gujarat’s coastal areas on Thursday evening and is expected to continue till midnight. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "The landfall process has commenced...Upto midnight the landfall process will continue." Over 74,000 people have been evacuated from several coastal districts in the state as a precautionary measure. Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Predicts Kutch To Bear Brunt of Cyclone and Experience Heavy Rainfall, Gusty Winds.

Cyclone Biparjoy Makes Landfall in Gujarat

#CycloneBiparjoy | The landfall process has commenced...Upto midnight the landfall process will continue, says IMD. pic.twitter.com/yzf3gmGwWW — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

Cyclone Biparjoy Makes Landfall:

To Continue Till Midnight

#WATCH | #CycloneBiparjoy | "...It will hit the coast between Karachi and Mandvi and close to Jakhau port of Gujarat. This is now located about 70 kilometres away from Jakhau port in the Arabian Sea. It is moving at a speed of about 15 kmph...Hence, the landfall process has… pic.twitter.com/QlG1CxJgVY — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)