The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a cyclone warning as Cyclonic Storm Montha over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28. The storm is likely to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28, with wind speeds of 90–100 kmph gusting up to 110 kmph. The department has warned of extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh from October 27 to 29, as well as in Odisha and Chhattisgarh on October 28 and 29, urging residents to stay alert and follow local advisories. Cyclone Montha Triggers Heavy Rain in Rajasthan, IMD Issues Alerts for Udaipur, Kota As Deep Depression Intensifies Over Bay of Bengal.

IMD Issues Warning as Cyclone Montha Set to Intensify Over Bay of Bengal

Cyclone Warning ! The Cyclonic Storm “Montha” over southwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by morning of 28th October and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during… pic.twitter.com/dyeJlcsI8i — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 27, 2025

