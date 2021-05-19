Locals in Gujarat's Amreli rescued parrots and other birds as trees got uprooted due to heavy rain and wind as a result of Cyclone Tauktae. According to locals, the rescued birds were kept here in Police lines and were provided medical help, food, and water. Later, they were released when the situation improved.

Gujarat: Locals in Amreli rescued parrots & other birds as trees uprooted due to heavy rain & wind as a result of #CycloneTauktae A local says, "They were kept here in Police lines & provided medical help, food & water. They were released in the evening when situation improved" pic.twitter.com/GIgCgpQedl — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)