Cyclone Tauktae: #MumbaiRains Start To Trend on Twitter After Gusty Winds Peak Over South Mumbai

Winds have peaked up over South Mumbai last one hour. #MumbaiRains #CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/12BeLPlNFM — Mumbai Weather (@IndiaWeatherMan) May 15, 2021

First Rainfall of 2021 in Mumbai

Mumbai Rains

It's first rains of 2021 in Mumbai and I'm unable to spot Shraddha Kapoor 😂😛#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/GPRUtLUflY — Vinesh Prabhu (@prabhu_vinesh) May 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)