Due to cyclone alert, Mumbai Airport operations need to be closed from 1100 hours to 1400 hours of 17th May: MIAL.

Due to cyclone alert, Mumbai Airport operations need to be closed from 1100 hours to 1400 hours of 17th May: MIAL#CycloneTauktae — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)