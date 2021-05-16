Cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc across parts of Goa on Sunday. State capital Panaji witnessed the spell of the Tropical Cyclone Tauktae. Gusty winds and heavy rains lashed several parts of Goa since morning, uprooting electric poles and affecting power supply in many parts of the coastal state.

