There was a blast due to leakage in the cylinder in village Khailar of Babina police station area. Four people of the house including two minors suffered burn injuries in the incident. Police is investigating the matter after reaching the spot. According to reports as soon as the gas was lit to cook food on Saturday night, the fire broke out. A small cylinder weighing 5 kg exploded resulting in a wall of the house collapsing. All the injured are undergoing treatment in hospital. Video: Gang Vandalises Vehicles With Sickle, Creates Chaos in Baramati

Watch Video (Disturbing Visuals):

Police Statement on the Issue:

थाना बबीना क्षेत्रान्तर्गत ग्राम खेलार के एक घर में सिलेन्डर फटने से आग लग गयी। फायर सर्विस व थाना बबीना पुलिस टीम द्वारा मौके पर पहुँच कर आग को बुझाया गया। आग से झुलसे लोगों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, सभी की स्थिति सामान्य है। अन्य विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) December 18, 2022

