A gang of six men late on Saturday smashed parked vehicles with sickles, damaged shops, robbed cash and assaulted an autorickshaw driver and his family members in Baramati. The video of the gang smashing the bikes with sickles has now surfaced on social media. The gang also vandalised vehicles in local societies and created terror in the area. A case has been registered against six persons in this matter. Naked Foreign Woman Caught on Camera Beating Staff in 5-Star Jaipur Hotel, Disturbing Attack Video Goes Viral

Watch Video:

