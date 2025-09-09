In Datia, Madhya Pradesh, two policemen were suspended after a video went viral showing them dancing in an objectionable and provocative manner with two alleged bar dancers. The incident took place during the birthday party of Constable Rahul Boudh on September 2, 2025. The video, filmed at a hotel, depicted Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Gaud and Constable Rahul Boudh dancing suggestively to Bollywood songs, with obscene gestures and intimate interactions. Taking cognizance of the matter, Datia Superintendent of Police Suraj Verma suspended both the cops. Rajgarh Shocker: MP Policeman Seen Doing Paperwork While 2 Accident Victims Bleed Roadside After Bike Collision, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Viral Videos of ASI Sanjeev Gaud and Constable Rahul Boudh With 'Bar Dancers'

Datia, Madhya Pradesh: Constable Rahul Bauddh’s birthday party with dancers goes viral. ASI Sanjeev Gaur present. SP Suraj Kumar suspends them & orders departmental probe. pic.twitter.com/bBDPGwuPSl — Mohd Shadab Khan (@VoxShadabKhan) September 8, 2025

Datia SP Suraj Verma Suspends ASI Sanjeev Gaud and Constable Rahul Boudh

(Madhya Pradesh)Datia Superintendent of Police Suraj Verma has suspended ASI Sanjeev Gaur and Constable Rahul Boudh pic.twitter.com/jawCs1ymAX — Journalist Shaloni Singh (@Shaloni2770) September 8, 2025

