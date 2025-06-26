In a shocking incident, police in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district were seen filling out paperwork while two severely injured youths lay writhing in pain following a head-on bike collision. The accident occurred on Wednesday, June 25, on Talen State Highway near Kurawar Nagar, when two motorcycles collided, injuring all four riders. Eyewitness video footage, now viral, shows two victims in critical condition on the road, while officers at the scene focused on completing the Panchnama instead of rushing the injured to the hospital. Shameful! Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah Makes Derogatory Remarks in Reference to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Who Briefed Media on Operation Sindoor (Watch Video).

