The 100th Test match for David Warner will remain memorable for him as he gets awarded the Player of the Match award for his brilliant 200 in the first innings of Australia in the 2nd Test vs South Africa at Melbourne. Warner didn't get an opportunity to bat in the second innings as it was the only time Australia batted in the Test match. With all the talks around his captaincy ban and family, this knock from will be a answer to a lot of questions raised. Mitchell Starc Decides Against ’Mankad’ Run-Out, Warns Theunis De Bruyn 'Stay In Your Crease' During AUS vs SA 2nd Test (Watch Video).

David Warner Named 'Player Of the Match' in AUS vs SA 2nd Test

#AUSvsSA | Australian Cricketer @davidwarner31 named 'Player of the match' after a brilliant knock of 200 runs in his 100th Test match appearance at MCG#WTC23 pic.twitter.com/ZZrC7FhC2r — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 29, 2022

