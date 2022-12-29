Non-striker end run outs or Mankads have become contentious lately. Lot of cricketers from both Men and Women's cricket are breaking the spirit of the cricket taboo and indulging in the non-striker end's run out when the batter is ignoring repeated warnings and backing up too far while taking a run. This time Mitchell Starc was spotted warning Theunis De Bruyn twice as the South African batter attempts the same during the AUS vs SA 2nd Test at Melbourne. The Aussie speedster decides against Mankad run out despite the batter leaving the crease early and was seen saying to De Bruyn, "Stay in the crease, it’s not that hard. The line’s there for a reason mate”. This incident will definitely lead to more controversies regarding this form of run outs. Australia Clinch Series Victory As They Clinically Beat South Africa By An Innings and 182 Runs in the 2nd Test at Melbourne.

Mitchell Starc Warns Theunis De Bruyn

"Stay in your crease, it's not that hard" - Mitchell Starc to Theunis De Bruyn. pic.twitter.com/DJsLUoqpxk — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 29, 2022

'The line is there for a reason'

“Stay on the crease, it’s not that hard. The line’s there for a reason mate,” Mitchell Starc Warned de bruyn twice today 👀#CricketTwitter #MitchellStarc #Australia #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/UwG1zB4Qpc — CRICKETNMORE (@cricketnmore) December 29, 2022

