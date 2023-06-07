A court in Mumbai allowed bail application of an accused two days after his death. The court was reportedly unware of the fact that the accused had died. The deceased accused was facing charges of cheating and forgery. He was arrested on December 31, 2012 and had been behind bars since then. On May 11, the Mumbai court granted him bail. However, he had died on May 9. Neither court, nor his lawyer were aware of his death, according to a report by Bar and Bench. Bombay High Court Says Reputation of Women Preserved Like a Jewel in Our Society; They Are Hesitant To Report Sexual Offences.

Mumbai Court Grants Bail to Accused Two Days After His Death:

