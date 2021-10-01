The deep depression near the Gujarat Coast has intensified into Cyclonic Storm Shaheen over northeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood, said Indian Meteorological department. According to IMD, heavy rainfall is expected near Gujarat and Maharashtra coasts, as the system is moving away from the Indian coast.

