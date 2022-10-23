Amit Shah Sunday took to Twitter to praise team India for the fantastic win over Pakistan to start the T20 World Cup 2022 campaign. As India beat their arch-rival in a nail-bitter, Union Home Minister tweeted "A perfect way to start the T20 World Cup…Deepawali begins :) What a cracking innings by @imVkohli. Congratulations to the entire team." (SIC) Virat Kohli Ranks 82* vs Pakistan At T20 World Cup 2022 As His Best T20I Innings Ever.

Amit Shah Rejoices As India Beat Pakistan:

A perfect way to start the T20 World Cup…Deepawali begins :) What a cracking innings by @imVkohli. Congratulations to the entire team. #ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 23, 2022

