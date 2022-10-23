Virat Kohli was at his absolute best as the batter scored an undefeated 82 runs to take India home in a close encounter against Pakistan at T20 World Cup 2022. The Indian cricketer then, in the post-match interview with Ravi Shastri, rated the innings as his absolute best T20 knock ever.

Virat Kohli has just ranked this knock as his best T20I innings ever! Higher than Mohali. 🤩 What a warm interview with Ravi Shastri. 🫶 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) October 23, 2022

