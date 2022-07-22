The 68th National Film Awards will be announced today. It is one of the most prestigious events that honours the best works in the field of cinema. Ahead of the announcement, the jury members have submitted the report to Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur about which he told ANI, “Jury has done a very good job.” 68th National Film Awards Winners to Announced on July 22 at This Time; Here’s How You Can Watch the Winner Announcements Live Online.

68th National Film Awards

Delhi | 68th National Film award jury submits report to Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur Jury has done a very good job. India is the biggest film-maker in the world & gives a lot of opportunities to budding artists & creates high employment in the country: Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/Bmyt6N5Frk — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022

Jury Members

I am delighted to receive the 68th National Film Awards report presented by the jury members. •Sh Vipul Shah, Chair Feature Film Jury •Sh Chitrartha Singh, Chair Non Feature Jury •Sh Anant Vijay, Chair Best Writing of Cinema •Sh Priyadarshanand,Chair Most Film Friendly State pic.twitter.com/HhdsSp12g6 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 22, 2022

