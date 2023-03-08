A speeding SUV went on a rampage in the Malai Mandir area of Delhi on Wednesday and crushed many people. According to an ANI report, more than five people have been injured in the accident. The out-of-control vehicle also crashed into two other cars. The Delhi police said that a preliminary probe revealed that the car was overspeeding and lost control. "Further probe is underway, police added. Delhi: Traffic Cops on Drink-Drive Check Pushed Away by Fleeing Driver in Connaught Place (Watch Video).

Speeding Thar Injures More Than Five People:

Delhi | A speeding Thar crushed many people in Malai Mandir area. More than 5 people have been injured in the accident. Thar has also hit 2 other vehicles. Preliminary probe revealed that Thar was overspeeding and lost control. Further probe underway: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/JgKDPhNxhi — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

