A scuffle broke out between BJP and AAP workers in the Sangam Vihar area last evening. (Photo credits: X/@ANI)

A scuffle broke out between BJP and AAP workers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area last evening, February 5, after voting for the Delhi assembly elections 2025 ended. According to news agency ANI, sitting AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya alleged an unprovoked attack from the BJP workers. On the other hand, the BJP candidate against him, Chandan Kumar Choudhary, also alleged misbehaviour and threats from Mohaniya. The results of the Delhi polls will be announced on Saturday, February 8. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Fate of 699 Candidates Sealed As Voting for Polls Ends; Results on February 8.

Scuffle Breaks Out Between BJP and AAP Workers in Sangam Vihar

#WATCH | Delhi: A scuffle broke out between BJP and AAP workers in the Sangam Vihar area last evening. Sitting AAP MLA area of the constituency, Dinesh Mohaniya alleges an unprovoked attack from the BJP workers. BJP candidate against him Chandan Kumar Choudhary alleges… pic.twitter.com/MIw4OaVtoZ — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)