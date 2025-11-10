Eyewitnesses described harrowing scenes following the car explosion near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, where 8 people lost their lives on Monday evening, November 10. A local told ANI he saw body parts scattered on the road and damaged vehicles, leaving him in shock and unable to approach the site. "We saw lungs and even someone’s hand on the road; we were absolutely shocked. I can’t explain it in words," one resident said. The blast also set three to four nearby vehicles on fire, prompting a swift response from seven fire tenders and the Delhi Police Special Cell. Commuters were evacuated and traffic diverted as authorities secured the area. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the explosion. Delhi Blast: 8 Dead After Car Explodes Near Gate 1 of Red Fort Metro Station, Disturbing Videos Surface.

Eyewitnesses Shocked by Aftermath of Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: Blast near Red Fort | "When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words..." said a local to ANI pic.twitter.com/vmibMbPFUk — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)