Amid increasing level of pollution in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has recommended ‘immediate suspension’ of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Chairman Ashwani Kumar to Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday, November 7. This comes amid an ongoing tussle between Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and the DPCC Chairman over smog towers. Rai recently wrote to Kejriwal urging for latter’s suspension and disciplinary action against Kumar for “not reopening the smog tower after the monsoon months”.

Arvind Kejriwal Recommends Immediate Suspension of DPCC Chairman to Delhi LG

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal recommends immediate suspension of the DPCC chairman Ashwani Kumar to Delhi LG. — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

