Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sent a recommendation to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal to end weekend curfew as a decline in COVID-19 cases in the national capital was seen. In the proposal, the Delhi government also asked to remove the odd-even system in the markets and to allow private offices to operate at 50% capacity.

Check Tweet:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends a recommendation to Lt Gov to end weekend curfew — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)