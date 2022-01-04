Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated himself at home. Delhi CM tweeted, "I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested."

Check Tweet Here:

I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022

