The Mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were brought to their residence on Friday. The last rites will be performed later in the day with full military honours. Kritika and Tarini, the daughters of CDS General Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat, paid their last respects to their parents.

See Photos Here:

Delhi: Daughters of #CDSGeneralBipinRawat and Madhulika Rawat - Kritika and Tarini - pay their last respects to their parents. pic.twitter.com/7ReSQcYTx7 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)