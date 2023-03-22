In the latest development in the Delhi excise policy case, the Rouse Avenue Court sent former AAP leader and minister Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till April 5. After the court announced its verdict, Sisodia urged the court to allow him to carry some religious and spiritual books during his judicial custody. The court asked him to move an application in this regard and they will allow it. Delhi Excise Policy Case: Cooperated with CBI in Probe, No Incriminating Evidence Found, Manish Sisodia Tells Court.

Delhi Court Sends AAP's Manish Sisodia to Judicial Custody

Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia urged the court to allow him to carry some religious and spiritual books during his judicial custody. The court says you move an application in this regard, we will allow. — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

