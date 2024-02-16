A massive fire broke out in Delhi today, February 16. As per news agency PTI, the blaze erupted at a factory in Delhi's Mayapuri industrial area. A video of the blaze has also gone viral on social media. The 19-second video clip shows fire officials trying to douse the blaze. Delhi Fire: One Dead As Massive Blaze Erupts on Ground Floor of Four-Storey Building in Shahdara.

Factory Catches Fire in Delhi

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi's Mayapuri industrial area. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/BtBx2e3D4c — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 16, 2024

