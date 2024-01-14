A massive fire broke out in a factory in Bawana Industrial Area in Delhi on Sunday, January 14, 2024. A total of 29 fire tenders were rushed to the site. According to the Delhi Fire Service, fire has been brought under control. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Bawana Area of National Capital, Fire Tenders Reach Spot (Watch Video).

Delhi Fire

#WATCH | Fire broke out in a factory in Bawana Industrial Area. A total of 29 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire has been brought under control. No casualties or injuries have been reported: Delhi Fire Service (Source: Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/jVO9rdq7mu — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)