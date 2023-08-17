A fire broke out in a chemical factory in Bawana area of Delhi on Wednesday. According to the fire department, a total of 30 tenders are working to extinguish the fire. “Six fire personnel also suffered injuries. Efforts are underway to douse the fire”, it said. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Revival Terrace Hookah Bar at Chowpati Seaface, Videos and Pics Show Huge Flames Emanating From Hookah Parlour.

Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Bwana

#WATCH | A fire broke out in a chemical factory in Delhi's Bawana area last night. The fire department says, "Total 30 tenders are working to extinguish the fire. Six fire personnel also suffered injuries. Efforts are underway to douse the fire." pic.twitter.com/myznN2d6wx — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2023

