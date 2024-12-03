A massive blaze erupted at a foam factory in Delhi's Karawal Nagar on December 3, triggering a swift response from fire authorities. Several fire tenders are at the scene, battling to control the inferno. Video footage shared by ANI captures flames engulfing the premises, with thick smoke billowing into the sky. Firefighters are working tirelessly to contain the blaze, but the cause of the fire remains unclear. Further details on damages or casualties are awaited. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Indian Overseas Bank in Connaught Place (Watch Video).

Blaze Erupts at Foam Factory in Karawal Nagar

#WATCH | A massive fire breaks out at a foam factory in Karawal Nagar area of North East Delhi. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Ogdp6oX7dW — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)