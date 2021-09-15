Delhi government on Wednesday released new COVID-19 guidelines applicable from intervening night of September 15-16 till intervening night of September 30- October 1. According to the new directions, schools and institutes for students up to class 8th will remain closed while schools and colleges for students from class 9th are allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity of classroom.

Check New Guidelines By Delhi Govt Here:

Delhi Govt issues list of activities permitted from intervening night of 15-16 Sept till intervening night of 30th Sept-1st Oct. Schools/institutes for students up to class 8th to remain closed. Schools/colleges for students from class 9th allowed with 50% capacity of classroom. pic.twitter.com/KcNAgNZm2z — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)