Delhi High Court Raps AAP Government Over Oxygen Crisis in National Capital, Says 'It Is Very Clear That Systems Are Not In Place':

Delhi High Court says there is a complete failure and it is very clear that systems are not in place HC remarks came when an advocate tells the bench that according to an RTI reply, Delhi Govt did not procure ventilators purchased in the last six months — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

