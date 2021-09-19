New Delhi, September 19: Senior Congress leader Ambika Soni today said she has decline the offer to be the next Chief Minister of Punjab. According to reports, the Congress urged Ambika Soni to head the government in Punjab. "I've declined the offer (to be the next Punjab CM)," she said. She also said a Sikh should become the next CM of Punjab.

Delhi | I've declined the offer (to be the next Punjab CM). Party's exercise is going on in Chandigarh with the general secretary and observers are taking views of all MLAs. I believe Punjab CM face should be a Sikh: Congress MP Ambika Soni pic.twitter.com/1CqLaHscXm — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

