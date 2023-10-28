In a tragic incident, a man was killed, and two others, including a minor girl, were injured after a gas cylinder exploded in Delhi's Sangam Vihar. The deceased was identified as Deep Singh. The incident occurred on Saturday evening. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. "The man is admitted to JPN Apex Trauma Centre AIIMS, and the girl is undergoing treatment at another hospital," Delhi Police said. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at House in Harphool Singh Building Near PNB Bank Due to LPG Cylinder Explosion, 16 People Rescued (Watch Video).

Delhi LPG Cylinder Blast

#WATCH | Delhi: One man namely Deep Singh died in a gas cylinder blast at Sangam Vihar and another man and a minor girl suffered minor injuries. The man is admitted to JPN Apex Trauma Centre AIIMS and the girl is undergoing treatment at another hospital: Delhi Police (Visual… pic.twitter.com/zdslOZvnAc — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)